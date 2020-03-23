Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,625 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.46% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $70,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

PBH opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 0.88. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

