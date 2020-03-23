Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of Columbia Property Trust worth $67,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 931,902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,754 shares of company stock worth $616,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $8.16 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

