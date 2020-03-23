Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 287.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125,326 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.85% of Jeld-Wen worth $67,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 186.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 81,439 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of JELD opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $855.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.