Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 295,076 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Murphy Oil worth $67,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $275,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

In related news, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,826.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

