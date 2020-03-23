Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,786 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Eastman Chemical worth $77,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.