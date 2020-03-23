Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $66.70 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.59% of Group 1 Automotive worth $66,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

NYSE GPI opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $766.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

