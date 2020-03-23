Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $68.52 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,698 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $68,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after acquiring an additional 932,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BECN stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $952.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.