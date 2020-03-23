Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $69.24 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,335 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $69,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 81,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after buying an additional 122,890 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

