Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $77.73 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $77,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,576,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

