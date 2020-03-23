Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $77 Million Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.72% of PolyOne worth $76,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PolyOne by 204.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of POL opened at $14.52 on Monday. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

