Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.80% of Verint Systems worth $66,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,861,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after buying an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after buying an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 713,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

