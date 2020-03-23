Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $68,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

