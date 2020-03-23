Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,447. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average of $217.71.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.