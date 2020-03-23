Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 285,168 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,168 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.96% of Ingevity worth $71,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, CEO Richard B. Kelson purchased 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,559.88. Also, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.