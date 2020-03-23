Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 57,772 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $66,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 160,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,332,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $19,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $321.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

