Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 62,926 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137,773 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of Washington Federal worth $78,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 54.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.