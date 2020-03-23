Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 91,950 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,950 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $73,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

