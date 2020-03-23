Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 952,927 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 239.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of Anaplan worth $70,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,112.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Anaplan stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $666,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,161,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,807.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

