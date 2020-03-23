Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.94% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $72,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $30.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.