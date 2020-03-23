Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 397,787 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Diamondback Energy worth $75,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

