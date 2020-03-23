Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Fortinet worth $74,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,580 shares of company stock worth $4,252,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

