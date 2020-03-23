Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,932 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Gartner worth $75,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Gartner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 190,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 271,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $80.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

