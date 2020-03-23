Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,903,476 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,903,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.05% of People’s United Financial worth $70,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,455,000 after buying an additional 782,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 666,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 345,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

