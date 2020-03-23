Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 266,714 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Amdocs worth $79,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of DOX opened at $46.66 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

