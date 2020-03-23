Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,019 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Choice Hotels International worth $69,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

CHH opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.