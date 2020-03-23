Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 40,625 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.90% of TriMas worth $69,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 119,905 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. TriMas Corp has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $930.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

