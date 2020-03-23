Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 511,703 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Univar worth $71,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,169,000 after buying an additional 111,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 266,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 14,792.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 882,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Univar stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

