Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 681,449 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 681,449 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vodafone Group worth $73,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

