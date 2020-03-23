Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 733,633 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of NiSource worth $71,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,094,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,427,000 after acquiring an additional 960,047 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $237,211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,637,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,786,000 after acquiring an additional 490,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of NiSource by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 5,739,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,797,000 after acquiring an additional 950,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

