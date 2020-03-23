Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 769,439 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,089,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769,439 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Two Harbors Investment worth $74,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.