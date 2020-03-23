Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906,160 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Arconic worth $66,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Arconic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 813.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Arconic stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.