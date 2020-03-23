Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 173,580 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.54% of PBF Logistics worth $69,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBFX. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

PBFX stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $284.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.71%. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

