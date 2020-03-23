Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $197.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

GS opened at $134.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.23 and its 200 day moving average is $218.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

