Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

CENTRICA PLC/S stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 76,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

