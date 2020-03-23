Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. 33,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $22.12.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

