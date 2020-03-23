Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Buy

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

NYSE:EC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. 1,037,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

