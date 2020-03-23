GoldMint Achieves Market Cap of $205,119.30 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. GoldMint has a total market cap of $205,119.30 and $297.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.02666328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00186611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

