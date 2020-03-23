Golem Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Golem has a total market cap of $33.86 million and $5.04 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, OOOBTC, ABCC and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, WazirX, BitMart, OOOBTC, Iquant, GOPAX, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, BigONE, Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex, Braziliex, Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Huobi, Coinbe, Poloniex, Mercatox, Upbit, Zebpay, ABCC, BitBay, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bithumb, Tux Exchange, YoBit and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.