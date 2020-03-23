Gran Colombia Gold (GCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GCM stock opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.21. Gran Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.47.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.49 price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.