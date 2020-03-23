Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 696.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. 34,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

