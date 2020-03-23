Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 11.3% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Grand Canyon Education worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,505,000 after buying an additional 686,172 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 514,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,539,000 after buying an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,176,000 after buying an additional 404,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after buying an additional 273,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

LOPE stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $61.67. 1,319,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,062. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

