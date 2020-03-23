Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Cap Hits $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00342315 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000288 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

