Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,510. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,585 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after buying an additional 4,143,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $50,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 547.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 2,473,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,155 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.