Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,637,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT opened at $26.09 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.77 million, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

