Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.01 Million in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Kraton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Kraton by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Kraton Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

