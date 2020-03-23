Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.03 Million in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Hersha Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 13,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 471,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,757.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 8,110 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $96,103.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 112,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,993. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

HT opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $154.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.91%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.