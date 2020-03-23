Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Diebold Nixdorf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 473.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DBD opened at $4.12 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $14.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.98.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.