Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 40,124 Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Andersons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,497.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger purchased 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Andersons Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

