Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.04 Million Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Preferred Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

