Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,376,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after acquiring an additional 365,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $62,378,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,690,000 after acquiring an additional 182,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

